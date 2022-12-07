2023: Choose Leaders Who Have The Fear of God, Respect for Religious, Ethnic Diversity, Bauchi CAN Chairman Urges Christians

Advertisement



From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bauchi State, Reverend (Dr) Abraham D. Dimieus has urged Christians to choose leaders who have the fear of God, respect for the rule of law, justice, fairness for all as well as respect for religious and ethnic diversity in the country,during the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Dimieus made the call at the 6th State CAN Carol Service of Nine Lessons with the theme: “O Come Let Us Worship The King (Matthew 2:2) held at ECWA Goodnews Church, Bauchi.

According to him, “The year 2023 is a year of elections, and it is characterised with so many uncertainties,one thing i request from the church in Bauchi is to apply wisdom in order to come out of this elections, strong and victorious””.

“CAN has no any political party that is her own both from federal, state and local government, but we are urged to choose leaders that fear God, honest and trustworthy, have respect for the rule of law, justice and fairness for all, respect for religious and ethnic diversity. Must love Nigeria above self and such a leader must be healthy and mentally sound, and indeed must be a patriotic Nigerian to the core”.

The CAN Chairman also commended the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed for his exemplary leadership which he said has promoted peaceful coexistence in the state adding that “the relationship between the Christian community in Bauchi State and government of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed is awesome”.