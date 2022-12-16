Music: Umu Obiligbo – Anwuli

Advertisement



“ANWULI” serves as the music duo 3rd official single for 2022, A follow up to ‘Chisom (Acoustic Version)’ and ‘IFEOMA’. “Ifeoma”, Engineered by @solshynebeatz, mix and mastered by Jaystuntz is their 2022 debut single.

Umu Obiligbo comes through to wrap up the year with this testimonial song title, ANWULI. “Those that think we’ll starve, will watch us eat bellefull…” forward ever, backward never.

The Afro-Highlife singers drop a Christmas hit song for their fans, especially those in the East and the ones that will be traveling back home for the festive. This song is a must have on your playlist.

