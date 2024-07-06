How Davido used sex as condition to care for our daughter — Sophia Momodu [The Sun]

Sophia Momodu has accused singer Davido of using sex as a condition to shoulder the financial responsibilities of their daughter Imade.

Daily Sun reported that Sophia Momodu countered Davido’s recent lawsuit with a 102-paragraph affidavit, whereby she said she solely catered for Imade for the past two years.

Speaking to a Lagos State High Court sitting in Sabo, Yaba on Friday, she alleged that the singer used the condition of her making herself available for his sexual pleasures to fulfil his fatherly role.

“He always used the condition of my making myself available for his sexual pleasures, as a pre-condition to visit our daughter or show some fatherly love to her.

“The applicant apart from his cravings for sex only comes around to spend time with our daughter when he wants to use our daughter for his media stunts or promotions.

“The applicant has always been known to go away and stop communicating with our daughter, to stop making payment for school fees and/or payment of maintenance for our daughter, whenever I refused his sexual advances,” Sophia Momodu shared.

She further disclosed that Davido always had access to their daughter until he started abusing it by visiting them at odd hours to request sex from her.

“When I noticed that the intention of the applicant for coming late at night to my house was not to visit our daughter, but to seek sexual favours, even after our relationship had ended, I told him to desist from such late-night visits, as our daughter who needed to be in school in the morning would have slept at the time of his late-night visits.

“It was when I refused the applicant’s ingress into my house at ungodly hours of the night on the pretext of visiting our daughter that he decided to stop visiting or calling our daughter and this has been the pattern with the applicant all through his relationship with our daughter.

“Whenever I refused to be his sex slave, he would stop caring for his daughter and abandon her and use the fact of our daughter’s sadness due to his absence to force me to accede to his unwholesome demands.

“I have never stopped the applicant or his family members from coming to visit his daughter, calling or reconnecting with our daughter,” she added.