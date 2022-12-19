Avuvu Autonomous Community Holds Annual Convention

Advertisement



Avuvu Autonomous Community in Ikeduru local government area of Imo State, Nigeria is scheduled to have its annual convention under the auspices of Avuvu Town Union (ATU) on 28th December, 2022 at the Avuvu Central School from 10 am prompt.

In a release signed by Jerry Opara, ATU President-general and Blessing Chukwu, ATU Secretary-general, all indigenes of the community are enjoined to attend and make contributions for the peace and progress of the community.

The annual convention is a period in which ideas are sought for, discussed and if need be adopted for the progress of the community.

Avuvu Town Union which hosts the annual convention is the umbrella body of all community based organizations in Avuvu Autonomous Community known as Aladimmas. ATU also have branches in all the major urban areas in Nigeria.

The serene, peaceful, farming community have proximity to Owerri, the capital city of Imo State.

Although deviod of local, state and federal governments presence in terms of amenities, the community have consistently fulfilled its tax and other obligations to the governments at all levels.