Atiku Campaign Aircraft Catches Fire Upon Take Off

Information available to 247ureports.com indicates disaster may have been averted by the Abubakar Atiku presidential campaign at the Anambra State International Airport as one of the three aircraft catch fire shortly after take-off. This was following the conclusion of the People Democratic Party [PDP] presidential rally held in Anambra State on Thursday December 15, 2022 at the Ekwueme Square in Awka, the capital city.

At the conclusion of the campaign rally, the PDP presidential candidate and the dignitaries who had joined the campaign train trooped to the Anambra Airport where three private Jets were parked awaiting the arrival of the PDP campaign train.

Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and his immediate family and close aides boarded of the Jets and it taxied out and took off uneventfully. The second Jet also taxied out and took off uneventfully.

However, the third Jet as not as successful.

The third Jet which had occupants that included PDP personalities like Imoke and others – took off and shortly after take-off, caught fire. The engines of the private Jet ignited and went up in flames. The aircraft was already in the air amid take off when the take-off was immediately aborted. The aircraft returned to the airport and landed successfully.

It took the fire arresting equipment and machinery called Airport Crash Tender to douse the flames. An airport crash tender (known in some countries as an airport fire appliance) is a specialised fire engine designed for use in aircraft rescue and firefighting at aerodromes, airports, and military air bases. The Airport Crash Tender was installed by the Obiano administration as requirement to get approval for Anambra Airport as an International Airport.

Meanwhile, while the Airport Crash Tender rescued the private Jet, another Jet arrived to pick up the stranded PDP personalities.