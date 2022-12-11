APC youths meet in Kano, to mobilise support for Tinubu, Shettima

Advertisement



All Progressives Congress (APC) youths in the Northwest geopolitical zone have vowed to mobilise votes for Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate at the 2023 election.

At a meeting held on Sunday in Kano, they also vowed to mobilise votes for the party’s governorship candidate in Kano State, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna.

APC Zonal Youth leader (Northwest), Malam Abdulhamid Umar, said the meeting held to show absolute support to Tinubu and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima.

He said it held also to show support to Gawuna and for all candidates of the APC at the 2023 general elections.

“We all believe that we must copy from our father, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State in the area of youth participation in politics.

“We believe that he is our father who believes in developing youths in his government.

“With people like Tinubu and Shettima, we are rest assured that the future of our youths is secured.

“I have been going round my zonal constituencies; what I find is total support for APC candidates, especially among our youth population.

“We are making it public that our youths will stand firmly during elections and make sure that our party emerges victorious in all parts of the country,’’ he said.

According to Umar, the meeting is also a reminder to opposition political parties that youths of the Northwest zone have already decided to vote for progressive people and leaders who believe in human development at all stages of life.

He thanked Mr Seyi Tinubu, the son of APC’s presidential candidate for his immense efforts and support to ensure that all strategic meetings of the party’s youth wing became possible and successful.

“We are having today’s meeting with his full support and encouragement and we are assuring our party, the APC, that youths will deliver the needed votes,’’ he said.

Umar added that at the end of the strategy meeting with youth leaders and stakeholders from the 44 local government areas and the 484 wards of Kano State, new, youth-focused election winning strategies evolved.