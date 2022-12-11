YPP condemns alleged attack of National Chairman

Advertisement



The Young Progressives Party (YPP), has condemned the attack of Mr Bishop Amakiri, YPP National Chairman, at his Abuja Residence and calls for a thorough investigation.

Mr Wale Martins, YPP National Publicity Secretary, condemned the act in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, saying “The attack is despicable.”

“The state of insecurity is deteriorating by the day with no solution in sight.

“We call on the Nigeria Police to thoroughly investigate and bring the culprits to justice,” he said.

Martins appealed to the party members, supporters and followers to remain calm while security agencies take the necessary steps to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.