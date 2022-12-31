Alleged attempted murder: Court remands another suspect in ex-lawmaker’s attack in Prison

Advertisement



A Grade I Area Court in Nyanya, Abuja has ordered that Joseph Utum, a 2nd defendant in the charges of alleged attempted murder of former member of the House of Representatives, Robinson Uwak, be remanded in Keffi Correctional Centre.

Justice M. Inuwa made the.order shortly after Utum was arraigned by the police and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Utum was accused of conspiring with the estranged wife of the ex-lawmaker, Kezia Robinson Uwak, formerly Kezia Irek, to eliminate him.

The Inspector-General of Police had, on Dec. 16, arraigned Kezia Robinson Uwak and Ibiang Yemiode Ofem, without Utum, before the court on charges of joint act and attempt to commit grievous bodily harm on the ex-lawmaker.

Kezia and Ofem, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, were remanded in Suleja and Keffi Correctional Centres respectively.

The police, in the F.I.R, said the defendants were arrested for agreeing “to do away” with Uwak to enable Kezia to convert and inherit his valuable property worth millions of naira in FCT, Port Harcourt and Uyo.

The police alleged that in furtherance of the agreement, Kezia on May 27 took a kitchen knife to stab Uwak, while he was asleep, adding that if she had succeeded to stab him, “it would have resulted in his death or bodily harm.”

“All these were done pursuant to your agreement. And you thereby committed the above offence,” the charge read in part .

The police further said the alleged offences were contrary to Sections 95, 79 and 248 of the Penal Code.

Justice Inuwa adjourned the matter until Feb. 7 for trial.