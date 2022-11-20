Matawalle lauds Buhari for improved security in Zamfara

Advertisement



Gov. Bello Matawalle has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and Security forces for the return of law and order in

the state.

This is contained in a statement in Gusau on Sunday by the Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara.

Matawalle said the recent order by the President to security agencies to deal decisively with bandits in the North-west states and central yielded results.

The governor said the synergy amongst security operatives deployed to the state greatly helped in reducing the scale of banditry in the state.

According to him, the government of Zamfara is happy to notify the general public that the security situation has significantly improved in the state.

“A survey conducted last week across the state shows that there has been little or no banditry activities in most of the local government areas of the state.

“Except in some isolated cases in parts of Bukkuyum, Gummi, Anka, Maru, Talata Mafara, Gusau, and Maradun,” Matawalle said.

Matawalle commended the media for what he described as “overwhelming and welcomed development” in Zamfara.

“The hitherto waves of attacks, killings, kidnappings, and raping of women has drastically reduced and people are now seen carrying out their legitimate businesses in most parts of the state.

“The government and good people of Zamfara are therefore, expressing their appreciation to the collaboration between the security agencies and government,” he said.