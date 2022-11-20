Police arrest lady for allegedly stabbing boyfriend to death

Advertisement



The Police Command in Lagos says it has arrested a 27 year-old woman, Miss Esther Paul, for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, one Sadiq Dahiru,to death.

Hundeyin said that the arrest was made on Sunday after Mr Kazeem Obafunso, the step father of the victim, reported the case to Ilasan Police Division.

He said the report revealed that the 21 -year old victim was stabbed to death at about 1.00 a.m.

The police spokesman said that a patrol team from the station was deployed to the scene at Oba Amusa Street, Agungi, Lekki area of the state.

Hundeyin said that Dahiru’s body was moved to Evercare Hospital Lekki, where the victim was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

He said the knife used by the arrested lady was recovered and the corpse deposited at IDH mortuary, Yaba, for preservation and autopsy.

Hundeyin said that preliminary investigation was ongoing, adding that the case would be moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.