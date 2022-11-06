Idolatry Now the Fastest-Growing Religion — Soludo

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has lamented the alarming increase in the rate of idolatry in today’s society.

Governor Soludo, who spoke at the 2022 Anglican Prayer Rally of Anambra State APRAS), which held at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, regretted that idolatry has become the fastest-growing today. He noted that the idolatry practice has also become a major challenge to the state and the Christianity at large; even as he harped on the need for ecumenism among the Christians in the state, to defeat the now-rising practice of idolatry.

“The fastest-growing religion is idolatry. Christianity is facing a major threat, which is idolatry. And we must bond together to defeat it,” he said.

The Governor, who stressed that Anambra remains a Christian society, also emphasized the need for the church to go beyond prayers and also work together with the government to defeat insecurity and other social vices plaguing the state. He also reminded the participants that both the church, the people and the government have roles to play in the war against insecurity and in the overall development of the state.

Earlier dissecting the theme of the event, “Watch and Pray”, the Archbishop, Province of the Niger and Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Awka, His Grace, the Most Reverend Alexander Ibezim, explained that people are currently living in perilous times, hence the need to always watch and pray.

According to him, the nation’s leaders need to be closer to God for divine direction; as, according to him, stressing that human nature cannot please God. He further opined that the leaders of the country are watching with their hands and not with their hearts.

The annual prayer rally attracted church leaders and congregation from different churches across the state, as well as many other top government functionaries, including the Deputy Governor of the State, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, among others.