We shall Resist High-handedness by Umahi’s Government – Catholic Bishop

Advertisement



The Catholic bishop of Abakaliki Diocese His lordship, Most Rev Dr. Peter Nworie Chukwu has decried the Highhanded actions of the Ebonyi state Governor. According to him, a situation where by one acts as God, a man will wake up in Ebonyi state to say that he is the only one to decide who will govern the state. He said this will no longer be tolerated.

For one man to wake up and say that he has banned okada riding without providing alternative for those engaged in it to resort to as a means of providing for their families, will no longer be accepted.

A regime that arrests and imprison a Priest without trial has gone with the wind.

“These evil cannot be allowed to continue otherwise we are finished in this country,” he said.

So many happenings are been perpetrated in the state, where the government in power is trying to use coercive means to create fear in people. But the power to decide who becomes the next governor resides with the people.

Ebonyi, a relatively young state created with 5 others on Oct 1, 1996, will join other 27 states to elect a new governor come 2023. In a communiqué issued 23rd October by Coalition of Ebonyi state Governorship Candidates (LP, PDP, AA, APGA), they stated it is regrettable that barely a week after Ebonyians celebrated the 26th anniversary of the creation of the state, strange and unimaginable things began to happen. Some Civil Servants were publicly flogged by security forces on the directives of the state government. Innocent Citizens who were engaged in a walk for peace for Mr Peter Obi & Labour party, LP, without provocation or disorderly conduct were pelted with teargas and clubbed in reckless abandon, maiming and wounding many. The attack on Obedients as supporters of LP and Peter Obi showed the state government has adopted tyranny and disdain for political freedom as its strategy for repression. Again, the abduction of a former 2term member of the House of Rep, Hon. Linus Abaa Okorie in Abakaliki, by operatives of Ebubeagu militia which operates with impunity at the orders of the state government. Charges were hurriedly levied on him while the police and magistrate court accomplished his arraignment and incarceration. This no doubt shows a clear case of political witch hunt and attempt to instill fear on members of the opposition political parties.

The development generated alarm, curiosity and much concern given that Hon. Linus Okorie is the Senatorial Candidate of Labour party for the 2023 Nat’l Assembly election. By virtue of his candidacy, the LP is a major contender for the Ebonyi south senatorial seat as Gov. David Umahi. Recall that a similar strong arm tactics were deployed by Governor Umahi to displace Mrs Ann Agom- Eze from the senatorial contest within their party All Progressive Congress, APC. There’s no doubt that Governor David Umahi wants to ensure that opposition parties do not campaign freely in preparation for 2023 general election, thereby imposing his choice candidate. In the words of Bishop Okorie of Abakaliki diocese, “You’re not God, you don’t know tomorrow. Such power resides with God alone.”