Soludo, Wife, Umeadi, Nwoye, Ekwunife Storm Enugwu-Ukwu as Hon. Nwankwo Buries Dad

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a gathering of who is who in Anambra State on Friday, as the personalities and political heavyweights stormed the house of the Lawmaker representing Anaocha/Dunukofia/Njikoka Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Dozie Nwankwo, to sympathize and commiserate with him as he buried his father, Late Chief Boniface Okonkwo Nwankwo.

The burial ceremony, which attracted the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo and his wife, Mrs. Nonye Soludo, also had in attendance, the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliances (APGA) in the forthcoming general election, Prof. Peter Umeadi; Member representing Anambra East & West Federal Constituency, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe; Senator representing Anambra Central, Senator Uche Ekwunife; Labour Party Senatorial Candidate for Anambra Central, Sen. Victor Umeh; Labour Party Senatorial Candidate for Anambra North, Dr. Tony Nwoye; and some other top Government functionaries, as well as individuals from different parts of the country and beyond.

Commiserating with the Nwankwo Family, Governor Soludo said his self a and himself and his wife mourn the loss of the man who has lived long but a very impactful life.

He said: “I have looked through his biography and quite frankly, he lived an exemplary life.

“We have come to mourn Late Chief Okonkwo Nwankwo and coincidentally, my father’s name is Soludo Nwankwo and he is 91 years old.

“Looking at his life, he didn’t just live but lived to matter, he lived an impactful life.

“He was given a Chieftaincy title “Ochudo” and I was also given a title “DikeUdo”. There’s lot of semblances and similarities between both names.

“Anambra which is the Light of the Nation is also a light of peace and the forthcoming election will be peaceful, Anambra should emulate “Ochudo”. That is the spirit of Anambra.

“Anambra is not known for violence! Rather, we use “court order” to fight our battles,” Soludo joked.

He informed them that the hoodlums who attacked Sen Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy at Enugwu Ukwu have been apprehended.

“There’s no hiding place for criminals in Anambra. Our state is the light of the nation and must be safe and secured,” he added.

For Chief Dozie Nwankwo, the family is full of gratitude to families, friends, business and political associates who came from all walks of life to commiserate with him and his family.

“My father would always tell me it’s not about money. He worked hard and achieved lots of things in his life. He was a man of peace and goodwill and as his son, I’m proud to say he lived a life well spent,” the Lawmaker noted.

Commending the Governor, he also said he was impressed with the good news spreading in the state, even as he lauded him for his fight against insecurity that held sway in some parts of the state, just as he testified that Anambra is now safe and calm under his watch.

On his own part, former Governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon. Rotimi Ameachi encouraged Chief Nwankwo to form a closer bond with his wife and children in this trying time.

He prayed that the Lord Almighty give him the strength and fortitude to bear the loss of his father.