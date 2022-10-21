Houses Destroyed As Terrible Landslide Hits Anambra Community

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Residents of Oko community in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State have called for urgent government’s intervention, as terrible landslide hit the community in the late hours of Thursday.

It was gathered that the land caused many destructions in the community, as it pulled down many houses and economic trees. Reports say the landslide is also currently threatening the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, and the Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze, which are all located in the same council area.

Confirming the incident, a source from the area said, “The distance affected is almost a kilometre away from the original gulley. This indicates that the gully erosion ravaging some parts of the community has taken a new dimemsion.

“A large drainage said to have been constructed by RONASCO in the 80s sank inside the gulley this afternoon (Thursday).

“To worsen the situation, the affected location is less than 100meters away from Oko round-about which leads to Federal Polytechnic, Oko as well as Federal College of Education (Technical) Umunze.

“Residents express bewilderment as there was no sign of the disaster. However, there are indications that the heavy rains in the area in the last fews days have contributed to the disaster.

“The Agulu-Nanka-Oko erosion has been a major national ecological disaster. Indigenes of the area have lamented near total neglect by the authorities”

Recall that Oko is the hometown of former Nigeria’s Vice President, late Dr. Alex Ekwueme.

When contacted, the State Commissioner for Environment, Engr. Felix Odimegwu promised to get back to this reporter.