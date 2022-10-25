Senator Bala Mohammed:  Proving detractors wrong – By Umar Usman Duguri

Advertisement



Governor Bala Mohamed has already carve a niche for himself as the best performing governor in the history of Bauchi state in various strata of leadership in Bauchi state after serving the FCT for close to six years before accepting forceful clarion calls by the people Bauchi state based on his pedigree of service to humanity and a vision for a rebirth Nigeria. It is not a surprise to those who knows the history of Dugurawa tribe in Nigeria when it comes to serving the people, steadfastness and dedication to positive task no matter it difficulty; so long it will be a succor to the generality of the populace.

The recent conferred of award to governor Bala Mohamed as the best governor in credible transformational service to rural areas by the Best Strategic Media in collaboration with the office of the secretary to the government of the federation personally given by president Muhamadu Buhari.

The award came barely few weeks after receiving multiple award as the best “PROJECTS” and “LOCAL GOVERNMENT” Governor in recognition of selfless visible projects displayed within the few years of reign as governor of one of the less-income revenue state.

It is believe governor Bala Mohamed will not have any challenge in the forthcoming 2023 general elections due to glaring evidences of economic driven projects laid down by the government that boost cushion the hardship and inflation of goods coming out from the rural areas having difficulties and poor accessible-networking roads for smooth transportation of goods to urban areas to and outside the state. Several independent media outlets carried out discreet fact finding investigation on the massive rural transformation projects going and ongoing since assumption office in a state that was left with almost empty treasury at the time raining season approaches and farmers quest have been neglected by successive administrations due to selfishness and lackadaisical attitudes in managing the patrimony of the state.

From the onset Governor Bala Mohamed implied and convinced that the seed of purposeful leadership is sown when the consent of citizens to its leadership is freely and democratically given, believing that the essence of government is to improve and protect the welfare of its people; therefore the administration made it’s a priority to focused on rural and urban development through implementation of various prompt interventions to meet up beyond the demand of the people. This brought the idea or urban and rural renewal projects; aimed at balancing the equation for optimum positive results as proving detractors wrong against the perception and negative wish against the WILL of the people. Each of the developmental projects begins in parallel, which is the Urban Renewal projects focuses more on rebuilding and remodeling of the state capital from all the boundaries linking the state with beatified and modern artifact. Some these urban-rural projects are; Gombe/Maiduguri Bye Pass, Muda Lawal And Yakubun Bauchi/Behind Nitel Quarters at the cost of 2,581,199,175.19, Sabon Kaura – Jos Road at the cost of 2,230,774,265.99, General Hospital Road And Tafawa Balewa Road Azare at the cost of 1,698,512,142.06, Sade – Akuyam Road at the cost of 3,067,463,650.14, Yelwan Duguri – Burga Road at the cost of 8,884,346,856.00, Emergency Repairs Of Washout Along Alkaleri – Gwaram – Gokaru Road at the cost of 40,000,000.00, Murtala Mohammed – Railway Asphalt Works at cost of 618,652,706.25, Gwagwangwan – Bakaro & Others at the cost of 828,845,858.33, Bununu Township Roads Contract Sum: 447,664,123.19 all these are 100% completed, , Disina Township Roads And Flood Control at cost of 510,004,327.25, Jalam Road Washout at the cost of 510,004,327.25. Other vital road projects are, Murrtala Mohammed(CBN – railway) Qumecs at the cost of 3,262,588,104.90, Dualisation of Awala to Miri at the cost of 8,269,244,386.49, Misau – Bulkachuwa – Udubo Road at the cost of 4,840,317,710.00, Udubo to Gamawa at the cost of 2,648,294,986.54, Rehabilitation of Sule Katagum road Azare and Dualisation of Jama are road at the cost of 2,936,870,995.01, Kamfanin Kutare to Jayi Gadda at the cost of 4,547,756,830.70 and Dass to Bununu road at the cost of 2,461,462,234.27, Darazo to Gabchiyari road at the cost of 1,246,878,150.34, Hanafari to Jurara road at the cost of 1,515,983,856.81, Maraban Ganye –Gwalfada- B/ Kogi road at the cost of 1,484,827,891.29, Siri-Miya-K/Warji at the cost of 770,102,752.70, Giade-Kurba-Basirka road at the cost of 2,279,815,312.33, and ATBU Link Road at the cost of 332,959,891.06 some 80-100% completion.

Determined to make Bauchi a more viable business state and equity among existing geopolitical zones, Governor Bala Mohamed propose State Roads Across The 3-Senatorial Districts. They are; Itas- Gadau Road, Warji- Gwaram, Nasaru – Balma, Soro-Miya recently approved despite years in limbo, Bogoro-Lusa recently approved, Boi-Tapshin recently approved, and Kirfi- Gombe Abba, and Yashi-Yuli Rehabilitation.And the other plan is proposed Bauchi urban renewal projects are Adamu Jumba road expansion (0.80KM), Dualisation of Sam Njoma road (1.85KM), dualisation of kano to ATBU main campus to airforce base NAF to sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, and dualisation of Maiduguri road from Awala roundabout to state University Yuli, Dualisation of Gombe road from BAHA 7.0km.Other plan is tagged as accelerated development roads within Bauchi town are; Karofin Madakin – Kan Kasuwan Railway, Stadium/Rijiyan Bauchi – Unguwan Tudun Yaya and Kasuwa – Yakubu Wanka – Babangida Square, Bata – Nufawa – Unguwan Jaki, Kobi – Gwabba – Gwallaga, Adamu Bazamfare – Makera and Doya – Inkil, and Railway – Sade – House – Unguwar Hardo – Karofin Madaki.Rural areas of Bauchi state now have access to either constant electricity courtesy of the state government to boost their economic activities or good road network for easy transporting of goods and services to the urban cities that are related. This have drastically lead to reduce in price of goods coming out from the rural areas to urban cities at cheaper rate; that why the rural areas of Bauchi state continue beating up their chest in high for the collateral and fulfillment of onerous task of providing credible leadership worthy of commendation and applaud that president Muhammadu Buhari himself handed to governor Bala Mohamed.

For the first time about three hundred rural areas of Bauchi state have electricity within their reach. Farmers have subsidized farming tools and timely fertilizer and modernize seeds ahead of urban cities that have little farmland.

Posterity will judge Senator Bala Mohamed as the rural governor for proving detractors wrong; who myopically thought he cannot do it but he went ahead to do it with meager resources and without magic.