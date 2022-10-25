IPAC Condemns Attack On APGA Guber Candidate

Advertisement



From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Ebonyi state chapter have condemned the attack on APGA Guber Candidate, Prof. Bernard I. Odoh in the state.

This was stated in a release signed by the Publicity Secretary, Hon. Stanley Oyibe and made available to the press in Abakaliku.

The group (IPAC) describes the attack as “inhuman to man”, while calling on the State Security Agencies in Ebonyi to stand and defend opposition parties in the state.

The letter reads thus;

“We further call on the state security agencies in the state to stand and defend the opposition parties in the state.

“Those who carried such obnoxious act, are the enemy of progress in the state, there is no government with out opposition.

“The opposition parties are the strength of Democracy, therefore any person or person’s who has a hand in such obnoxious attack will surely pay for it”.

Oyibe further stated that all the opposition parties in the state should take security serious, more than anything, due to the visible hand writing on the wall.

The members of IPAC Ebonyi state further thank God for Prof. Odoh’s life and pray for more protection to the Guber Candidates of all parties as we are to embark on campaign.