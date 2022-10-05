Nigerians Blast Sen. Oduah ‘for Building a Shrine’ for Anambra Widow

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor Awka

The Senator representing Anambra North in the National Assembly, Senator Stella Oduah has come under social media attack over what some Nigerians described as a ‘shrine’ purportedly built by her for a widow in Onitsha, in the name a bungalow.

The rains of verbal attack and insult came following a photo of the said house shared by a Facebook user, Cynthia E. Dikebuenyi, who also heaped encomium on the Senator for the donation.

The post read:

“ANOTHER SET OF KEYS TO THE WIDOWS HOME COURTESY OF THE DISTINGUISHED SENATOR STELLA ODUAH (OKA O MEE)

“Today seem to be a day raining new set of keys.

“First it was a new set of keys to a medical center in Onitsha,

Now it is a new set of keys to the home of widows in Anambra North senatorial district.

Yesterday, she was given a new name “Adadioramma”

Today she is Oka o mee.

“Tears of joy steamed the from the widows as she received the keys and with a heart full of gratitude she thanked the senator for giving her such hope and actualizing her dreams.

“Oka o mee has done it again.

Omueze global is the best.

There is no competition.”

The post and the photo of the said house, however, generated a chain of reactions, as many Nigerian berate the said house as sub-standard and unworthy for human beings.

