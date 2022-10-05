2023: Atiku, Okowa receives former deputy gov, other APC decampees in Bauchi

Advertisement



From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Former vice President Atiku Abubakar , The vice Presidential candidate of PDP, Ifeanyi Okowa received former Bauchi State Deputy Governor, notable Politicians from All Progressive Congress APC hundrrds of their followers that decamped to PDP .

Prominent People among the decampees include

defectors included the majority of the members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Abubakar Y Suleiman as well as other notable politicians in the state led by the former Deputy Governor, Architect Audu Sule Katagum and former gubernatorial aspirant of the APC, Faruk Mustapha who is the Director-General of the PDP Bauchi gubernatorial campaign Council.

Receiving the 142,000, decampees from various Political parties, today Wednesday in Bauchi ,Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar commended the Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed for showing exemplary leadership and his commitment in the the provision infrastructural development in the state

Atiku said “We are pleased with the progress in Bauchi that is why we have come to join in your celebration. The infrastructural development under Bala Mohammed and the PDP has never been seen before. Nobody can deny the governor’s developmental strides in Bauchi”

“Today, we have come to welcome new members of our party. We will be back because this is not the grand rally. I am sure that on that day, we will have a rally even bigger than this,” he said.

The Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed promised the presidential candidate of his party that he mobilize the people of his state to vote for PDP to ensure victory for his party at all levels.

Governor, Bala assured that he will deliver the state to the PDP in all the elective offices telling the Presidential candidate to count Bauchi State as one of the states he will get massive votes.

He extolled the good leadership qualities of the Presidential candidate of the party Atiku and explained that the Presidential candidate has what it takes to rule and unify Nigerians considering his nationwide connection and association.

Other speakers including the PDP presidential Campaign Director General Aminu Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto state, Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi, Campaign Council Spokesperson, Dino Melaye and others expressed confidence that the PDP will win the 2023 General elections.

During the Visit Atiku held a meeting with Stake holders of PDP from North East subregion, he visited Emir of Bauchi Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu and a renowned Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi.

Commercial activities were temporarily put on hold just as there was traffic gridlock in the Bauchi metropolis

The Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Memorial Stadium was filled to capacity during the programme.