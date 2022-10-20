Ilorin residents protest kidnap of neighbours

Advertisement



Hundreds of residents of Gaa-Osibi in llorin South Local Government Area of Kwara have staged a peaceful protest in llorin metropolis over what they described as incessant kidnapping of their neighbours.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protesters, who were mostly youths and aged, carried placards with several inscriptions condemning the crime in the state capital.

The protesters, who defied the scorching sun, chantted several songs calling on the state government and security agencies to rescue the community from the criminals.

They visited the palace of the Emir of llorin, Alhaji lbrahim Sulu-Gambari; the residence of the Balogun Gambari of llorin, Alhaji Adebayo Gambari, and moved to the Government House to register their displeasure on the spate of abductions.

The spokesman for the protesters, Mr Lamidi AbdulRahman, told NAN that the issue of kidnapping of their neighbours began about three weeks ago, which he said had claimed three lives of the residents.

“The community had contributed money paid to the perpetrators as ransome to secure the release of some kidnapped residents,” he said.

AbdulRahman appealed to the government and security agencies to come to their rescue as people are now living in perpetual fear.

Reacting to the development, the Spokesman of the state Police command, Mr Samuel Okasanmi, said the command is aware of kidnapping at Gaa-Osibi and it’s vicinity in recent times.

He said the command had deployed personnel to the affected areas for the protection of lives and property of the residents.

Okasanmi however advised the residents to remain calm and go about their legitimate business without any molestation, assuring that adequate security measures had been put in place.