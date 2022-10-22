Bayelsa Flood: FG Abandoned Our People – President of the Ijaw Youth Council

Advertisement



The Human massacre effect of this flood and the nonchalant attitude of the federal government in providing succor for the over 25million Niger Deltans has shown the level of disregard for human lives in the Niger Delta and the deliberate total ignominy of the so called candidates of various parties seeking for the votes of the Niger Delta people. The President of the Ijaw Youth Council worldwide Comrade Peter Ignifa stated this in Port Harcourt the Rivers state capital.

While appreciating President Muhammadu Buhari for discontinuing with the illegality at the NDDC by dissolving the Sole Administrator of the commission, the IYC hench man asked the Nation’s President to act fast in solving the humanitarian crisis that has surfaced in cause of the very devastating effect of the flood especially the current situation faced by Bayelsa state which is completely cut off from the road Networks of Nigeria.

Against the unpatriotic statement of Gaba Shehu, Bayelsa needs serious support from the Federal Government and the world over to enable her manage in this crazy flooding event

According to Igbifa, he noted that over 1000 communities are severely affected and over 20million people in the Niger Delta are affected directly or indirectly.

We have seen in course of this flood how dead bodies exhume and floats in their numbers in Bayelsa state leaving the populace to face the hazardous health, environmental and phycological challenges on regular basis since water invasion.

The governors of the Niger Delta states particularly Bayelsa state are helpless and requires urgent intervention to ameliorate the devastating humanitarian crisis situation in the state if not the 2023 election will be a disgrace and shows that the federal government and various political candidates have no value for lives and property order than what God has blessed us with beneath our soil and the votes they require to win their selfish election victory desires.

With this flooding development no candidate has shown solidarity by visiting impacted areas in the region and providing palliative to the helpless and homeless people as a result of national negligence.

Igbifa finally stated that we shall only support the candidate that values the lives of the people of the Niger Delta beyond our resources and winning elections