Bayelsa Flood: FG Abandoned Our People – President of the Ijaw Youth Council

The Human massacre effect of this flood and the nonchalant attitude of the federal government in providing succor for the over 25million Niger Deltans has shown the level of disregard for human lives in the Niger Delta and the deliberate total ignominy of the so called candidates of various parties seeking for the votes of the Niger Delta people. The President of the Ijaw Youth Council worldwide Comrade Peter Ignifa stated this in Port Harcourt the Rivers state capital.
While appreciating President Muhammadu Buhari for discontinuing with the illegality at the NDDC by dissolving the Sole Administrator of the commission, the IYC hench man asked the Nation’s President to act fast in solving the humanitarian crisis that has surfaced in cause of the very devastating effect of the flood especially the current situation faced by Bayelsa state which is completely cut off from the road Networks of Nigeria.