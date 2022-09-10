Rufai Hanga Clinches Shekarau’s NNPP Ticket

Advertisement

Senator Rufai Sani Hanga has clinched the Kano central senatorial district ticket of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Hanga got the ticket which was relinquished by Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, who defected from the NNPP to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The affirmation of Hanga was held on Thursday at the Sani Abacha Youth Center in Kano led by the Kano Central chairman of the NNPP, Abdullahi Zubair, and witnessed by hundreds of party faithful across the 15 local government areas that make up the senatorial district.

Shekarau, recently left the NNPP for the PDP, following some unresolved disputes.

PDP bigwigs, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, were in Kano for the defection of Shekarau.

Rabiu Kwankwaso, NNPP Presidential Candidate, has said Shekarau’s defection would not affect his party’s chances in 2023.