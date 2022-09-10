Breaking: Soludo Warns August in Ndigwe To Desist From Acting As Igwe of Awka

Advertisement

*SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT*

It has come to the attention of Anambra State Government that one Augustin Chukwuezugo Ndigwe alias Uzu Awka is still parading himself as the authentic traditional ruler of Awka. Not only that, he is also taking steps to perform one of the major harvest season’s traditional rites known as New Yam Festival or “Iwa ji” of the Awka people, thereby threatening the peace and tranquility of the town. The State Government will not tolerate this.

For the avoidance of doubt, the State Government wishes to state emphatically that the only recognized Traditional Ruler of Awka is His Royal Highness, Igwe Obi Gibson Nwosu, Eze Uzu II of Awka whose recognition by the State Government has not been withdrawn and he is the only one empowered by section 15 of the Traditional Rulers Law of Anambra State 2007 to preside over such festivals or carry out any of the functions of a traditional ruler in Awka. It is a criminal offence for any other person to do so by virtue of section 20 of the Traditional Rulers Law of Anambra State 2007

The said Augustin Ndigwe is not the recognized Traditional ruler of Awka and should henceforth desist from parading and portraying himself as the Traditional Ruler of Awka or attempting to usurp the rights of the legitimate and duly recognized Traditional Ruler, His Royal Highness, Igwe Obi Gibson Nwosu. Any such unlawful act in any part of Anambra State would not be condoned by the Anambra State Government and the State will not hesistate to sanction the impostor according to the relevant laws of Anambra State.

Signed

*Sir Paul Nwosu*

*Commissioner for Information*