NAJA Suspends Vice Chairman, Tajudeen Adebanjo For Gross Misconduct

The Nigeria Auto Journalists Association, NAJA, the umbrella body of journalists covering the motoring and auto industry, has unanimously suspended from office, the vice chairman of the association, Tajudeen Adebanjo of The Nation Newspaper.



In a unanimous decision taken by members present at its extra-ordinary meeting held at the National Stadium, Lagos on Friday, the association passed a resolution authorizing the suspension of Adebanjo for gross misconduct and indiscipline as it also resolved to refer him to a disciplinary committee for further disciplinary action which could see him formally removed from office.



The meeting deliberated extensively on the weighty allegations against the vice chairman, in particular, his acts of alleged disobedience to the chairman, trying to cause division within the association, defamation of character as well as writing letters containing false accusations and allegations against the chairman and members to the auto stakeholders.



Owing to the issues deliberated at the meeting, the NAJA Chairman, Mike Ochonma said while the suspension remains indefinite, the suspended vice chairman had consistently shown gross ineptitude to his office as an exco member.

In his attempt to disrupt the meeting, the suspended Vice Chairman stood up and physically insulted the chairman, threatening to slap him.

In the process, while the chairman called for adjournment of the meeting to forestall the breakdown of law and order, the motion for adjournment was moved by Theodore Opara and seconded by Adejuwon Osunnuyi.



Meanwhile, the NAJA Chairman has urged the auto stakeholders to remain steadfast with the association, reiterating the fact that it remains unified and would continue to work together as critical partners to the progress of the auto industry.



“As we have been doing over the years, be rest assured that as critical stakeholders of the industry, we would continue to be objective in our reportage as our different accurate and critical analyses of the auto industry’s activities will continue to help the industry to grow,” Ochonma submitted.