Continued increase in air fares unacceptable – NANTA

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) on Thursday said the continued increment in the price of local and international air fares was unacceptable to Nigerians and the trade association.

Mrs Susan Akporiaye, NANTA’s National President, during a media briefing in Lagos, urged the Federal Government to engage necessary stakeholders in the aviation industry on the development.

According to her, the increment is hostile to the survival of Nigerian aviation downstream sector.

Akporiaye said It was disheartening that Nigerians had to buy tickets to the tune of N3million and be charged as high as N1million to change travel dates, even on tickets bought before the problem began.