South East Pastors Hatred for Tinubu’s Wife Unnecessary

By Obinna Akukwe

The level of hatred and campaign of calumny South East pastors are waging on Bola Tinubu; and his wife, Oluremi, is appalling, unnecessary and uncalled for.

Bola Tinubu’s wife has been a Christian for over forty years, attended many Christian programmes in Lagos, danced, sang, prayed, gave tithes, offerings, prophet’s offerings, kingdom offerings in many churches over the years.

Throughout her stint as First Lady in Lagos, between 1999-2007 she assisted churches. Graced many church occasions, identified with them, helped pastors wives including widows, Igbos etc.

Suddenly, my fellow South East Pastors have joined CAN to brand her a Jihadist bent on helping Tinubu Islamize Nigeria. All manners of unprintable things have been said concerning her.

I have told fellow pastors several times that their hatred for Oluremi Tinubu, a fellow Christian, pastor, is not in tandem with the realities of the works she did for Christendom. They claim it is not hatred, it is politics. I have been a gospel minister for many years and know when a criticism is hatred, dislike, or disapproval. In Tinubu’s wife’s case, it is pure baseless hatred.

When IPOB secessionists were spewing hatred against Yoruba, Hausa, Fulani, Kanuri, Ijaw and so called saboteurs within, and Igbo leaders and Pastors were clapping and cheering them, I warned severally privately and publicly that soon the hatred will germinate and backfire. They dismissed my caution, until IPOB started killing Igbo elites, traditional rulers and professionals. They went further beheading lawmakers, beheading and harvesting private parts of women, kidnapping and indulging in all manners of ritualism, and slammed a perpetual Monday Sit at Home on them.

The confused Igbo leaders and Pastors were running helter skelter like scrotal sack, seeking, and begging Buhari, Umahi, Uzodimma and Soludo to save them from IPOB menace and attendant criminality they encouraged, thinking they are spiting the Nigerian Zoo.

Rev Obinna Akukwe and his team of Veteran Igbo Activists on Peace Mission, Igbo Mandate Congress IMC, and other allied forces had to embark on aggressive radicalizing mission, to save the situation

These Men of God were powerless when IPOB cancelled Pastor Williams Kumuyi’s Deeper Life Aba Crusade in May 2022 over security reasons. All attempts by me to mobilize them to resist the cancellation failed because they were all afraid of backlash from IPOB Commanders. Yet all religious activities takes place in the South East and devil doesn’t come there, only Kumuyi’s Crusade will attract devil’s insecurity.

I have condemned the Igbo Pastors and Christian Association of Nigeria CAN for moronic timidity whilst IPOB is accosting the religious progamme in the article ‘IPOB’s Cancellation of Kumuyi’s Aba Crusade and Stupid Igbo Pastors’ and have been begged by sobered Pentecostal fathers not to revisit the issue again.

Rev Obinna Akukwe is warning again that South East Pastors should support any candidate, of their choice, including the Peter Obi they love, so much, or Atiku or Kwankwaso, without sowing any hatred in the hearts of their congregation towards any other person.

Rev Obinna Akukwe warns them to know that after February 2023, there is still life, and the hatred sown today may backfire tomorrow.. The pulpit is a hallowed chamber; support your candidate without spewing hatred, because when another crisis starts, Rev Obinna Akukwe, is always amongst the first to be summoned by sundry church leaders, to mobilize to diffuse tension.

It is still difficult for Rev Obinna Akukwe @obinnaakukwe to understand the hatred for Oluremi Tinubu and how after 40 years as active Christian she suddenly turned Jihadist Overnight, with intent on helping her husband Islamize Chriistians.

(Rev Obinna Akukwe Cleric, Columnist, profetobinnaa2@yahoo.com, @obinnaakukwe )