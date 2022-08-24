Muslim-Muslim APC Ticket: Dogara, Babachir consults  IBB, Abdusalami in Minna

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon Yakubu Dogara and immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir David Lawal have continue their consultation with key national and political leaders on their rejection of the Muslim-Muslim Presidential and Vice Presidential ticket of the ruling All Progress Congress (APC).

A statement distributed to reporters in Bauchi today Wednesday by Turaki Hassan Adamu Dogaras media aide said “The dou, accompanied by a former Deputy Governor of Kogi state Simon Achuba met separately with Former military president General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida in his hilltop residence in Minna, Niger State and former Head of State General Abdusalami Abubakar”.

He said “Although the meeting was held on Monday, the details just emerged but sources close to the politicians said they were in Minna to felicitate with General IBB on the occasion of his 81st birthday anniversary and also to consult with him on their stance on the APC Muslims-Muslim ticket.”

They had recently convened a submit of APC Northern Christian Forum in Abuja where Representatives and delegates from the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory vehemently rejected the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC.

Inside sources said Babachir, Dogara and other northern christian leaders in the APC “are consulting ahead before they can take decision on which of the Presidential candidates they will adopt and support ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The choice is now between Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.”