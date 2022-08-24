Anambra Communities Move to Recall Non-performing Lawmaker, Write INEC Chair

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Concerned citizens of the four communities in Anaocha 1 Constituency, Anambra State, have initiated a move to recall the sitting lawmaker representing the constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Ebele Ejiofor.

Electorates from the four communities of Agulu, Adazi-Ani, Adazi-Nnukwu and Adazi-Enu that make up the constituency, were also said to have donated about 964 signatures to support the move, which were all appended in a letter addressed to the INEC National Chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, to that effect.

In the letter, which has gone viral on the social media, the constituents cited poor representation, non-performance of legislative duties, abuse of legislative privileges, among others, as the key reasons for the move to recall the lawmaker.

Dated August 22, 2022, attached to this publication is a copy of the letter, with Sir Chris Chikwelu Jr as the first signatory: