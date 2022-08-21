Anambra Govt Seals Banks, Hotels, Others over Non-payment of Taxes Levies

Advertisement

No fewer than 25 banks and hotels have been sealed in Awka and environs by the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service, (AIRS) over nonpayment of taxes and levies.

The levies were on sanitation, business premises and sundry government taxes.

Prominent amongst the facilities sealed are: Nigeria Police Force Micro Finance Bank, Mumbai Festus Hotel, Finotel Classic Hotel, and Shalom Hotel, all in Awka.

Others include: Zaramax Hotel, New World Lounge, Summit Splendor Hotel, Ndiolu Micro Finance Bank, and Landmark Hotel Nibo, among others.

Speaking with journalists after the exercise at the weekend, the head of the team and desk officer in charge of Anambra State Waste Management Authority (ASWAMA) in the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service, Mr. James-Morgan Ezeodili, said the enforcement was made following a court order on 11th August 2022 to seal off those business premises for their refusal or failure to appear in court, after being served with writ of summons, as they refused to pay stipulated levies to state government.

Ezeodili also said the exercise was part of the state government’s resolve to boost its revenue, and to ensure that the environment was clean by removal of wastes across the roads and streets in the state.

The Anambra Central Zonal Coordinator, under Non-Tax Department of AIRS, Mr. Sylvester Uzoh, disclosed that the exercise would be sustained to ensure that every dime owed to the state government would be paid.

He warned business owners and companies not to pay levies or taxes to anyone by hand, but through the designated government’s account with their ANSSID number, adding that the payments would guarantee dividends expected of the state government, even as he urged Ndi Anambra to support Governor Chukwuma Soludo administration.

Counsel for AIRS, Barnabas Udemba, pointed out that violation of the court order after being served with court summons occasioned contempt of court and defaulters would be

punished, accordingly.

Source: The Razor News