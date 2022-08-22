UNICAL Professor named the Most Read Researcher in Nigeria

Advertisement

From Akachukwu Ifeanyichukwu

Professor Aniebiet Inyang Ntui has been named as the “Most Read

Researcher in Nigeria” according to statistics made available by the

Web of Science, with over 500,000 reads on the ResearchGate Portal.

Professor Aniebiet, the University Librarian of the University of

Calabar has more than twenty years of experience in the lecture room

and library of the University. She is an Associate of the European

Union Research Initiative – Europeana, the University of the West of

Scotland’s Centre for African Research on Enterprise and Economic

Development, and the University of Glasgow’s UK-COP 26 Universities

Climate Network. Aniebiet has served as a Consultant of Information

Management to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural

Organization, United Nations Development Programme, and the World

Bank.

Professor Aniebiet Inyang has been recently named as one of the

Powerful Women of the University of Calabar and the possible Minister

of Education in the Peter Obi-led administration if he can

successfully win the February 2023 Nigerian Elections.