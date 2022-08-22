UNICAL Professor named the Most Read Researcher in Nigeria

From Akachukwu Ifeanyichukwu
Professor Aniebiet Inyang Ntui has been named as the “Most Read
Researcher in Nigeria” according to statistics made available by the
Web of Science, with over 500,000 reads on the ResearchGate Portal.
Professor Aniebiet, the University Librarian of the University of
Calabar has more than twenty years of experience in the lecture room
and library of the University. She is an Associate of the European
Union Research Initiative – Europeana, the University of the West of
Scotland’s Centre for African Research on Enterprise and Economic
Development, and the University of Glasgow’s UK-COP 26 Universities
Climate Network. Aniebiet has served as a Consultant of Information
Management to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural
Organization, United Nations Development Programme, and the World
Bank.
Professor Aniebiet Inyang has been recently named as one of the
Powerful Women of the University of Calabar and the possible Minister
of Education in the Peter Obi-led administration if he can
successfully win the February 2023 Nigerian Elections.