Soludo Commissions Surveyors’ House in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has commissioned the a two-storey building complex as Surveyors’ House in the state.

The House, belonging to Nigerian Institute of Surveyors, Anambra State Branch, is located at Amawbia, Awka South Council Area, and will be used for proper documentation, identification, monitoring and control of members.

Speaking at the event, Governor Soludo, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Lands, Prof. Offornze Amucheazi commended the surveyors for playing important role in nation building, and solicited their support in achieving his mandate of building a livable and prosperous homeland.

He noted that with the cooperation of professional bodies, all the sectors of the state economy will have a face lift, even as he advised them to punish any of their members, who drags the name of the institution to the mud.

Earlier in his remarks, the National President, Nigerian Institution of Surveyors, Surveyor Oluwa Motemi, explained that the edifice will stand the test of time as others will emulate the hardwork put in place by the state Chairman, Mr. Chukwudi Nzomiwu, whom he said his tenure ushered-in a progressive governance with great pursuit, professional competence and capacity.

On his own part, the State Chairman of the Institute, Surveyor Nzomiwu said there has been a smooth relationship between the Institute and the present administration in the state, assuring to sustain the partnership and to help the governor achieve his vision for the state.

The newly-commissioned two-storey building houses a bungalow with mini hall, two offices at the basement, a big hall, sixteen offices, sixteen guest rooms, three suits, as well as reception hall with two ancillary rooms, and conveniences. The foundation of the building was laid in October, 2014.

The event also featured presentation of Award of Excellence to Governor Soludo, Prof. Amucheazi, and the state Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment and Tourism, Comrade Don Onyenji.