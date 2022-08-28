Aglow International marks Silver Jubilee, unveils Mrs. Uzodimma Patron

Advertisement

The wife of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, Barr. (Mrs.) Chioma Uzodimma was on Friday unveiled as Patron of Aglow International Nigeria.

The ceremony took place at the 14th National Biennial Conference of Aglow International in Owerri which coincides with the body’s Silver Jubilee anniversary.

The theme of this year’s Conference is: “Divine Restoration.”

Speaking after her investiture as Patron, Mrs. Uzodimma pledged her unflinching support and continued assistance to the Aglow International Nigeria, noting that Imo will experience total restoration and healing following the body’s hosting of its Conference in the State.

The wife of the Governor who was represented by the wife of the Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs) Bola Njoku at the event which held at Goshen Anglican Retreat Centre New Owerri, acknowledged that Imo is the first State in the entire South East Nigeria to host Aglow National Conference.

The Imo First Lady noted that she is indeed “delighted and proud to celebrate with the Owerri Chapter of the Aglow International Nigeria in their 25th Anniversary that coincides with their National Convention,” and commended members for their “unrelenting efforts and fervent prayers to the peace of our homes and society at large.”

Mrs. Uzodimma appreciated them for finding her worthy to be made Patron of Aglow International Nigeria.

She said the activities of the body are in sync with the programmes of her office which includes promoting women and girl child welfare in Imo State and the society at large.

She commended her husband, Governor Hope Uzodimma, for his outstanding achievements, especially at “ensuring that women and children of Imo State are made better by providing them with affordable healthcare, vocational trainings, security, among others.”

In his address at the occasion, the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof. Placid Njoku congratulated the women group for choosing Imo State for this year’s Convention and commended them for the choice of their theme.

Prof. Njoku said the theme “resonates with the 3R mantra of Imo State Administration of Senator Hope Uzodimma that is anchored on Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery.”

He added that the Uzodimma’s administration coined the 3R mantra to constantly remind Imo people of its mission in the State, noting that “Imo people will confirm that the current administration has lived up to the expectations,” despite the challenges posed by Covid-19, ENDSARS and the festering of insecurity.

Prof Njoku further adduced that

the challenges of insecurity in Nigeria have “affected every fabric of Nigerian economy, from agriculture to industry, trade, oil and gas, power and supply as well as deterred the social sector – education, health, transport and others, unemployment is at its peak, strikes are pervasive, poverty and hunger are surging.”

Regardless, the Deputy Governor encouraged Aglow International to keep the candle burning with prayers, as “God will surely hear our prayers and restore hope and peace to the people and society at large.”

Earlier in her welcome address, Dr (Mrs) Njoku who is the Chairman Local Organizing Committee, Aglow International Conference, Nigeria 2022, described the day as a special day that God has made for everybody to rejoice and be glad, particularly for actualizing the Aglow International 2022 Convention.

Mrs. Njoku said the theme of the Convention is apt in the present day and circumstances in the country, going by the numerous challenges we are faced daily which she said include insecurity, gender violence, economic and political hardships, loss of family values etc.

She said she is optimistic “God has promised to restore the lost glory and dignity of His people through His everlasting love for us.”

Earlier in her welcome address, the National President, Aglow International Nigeria and Member/Treasurer Aglow Africa, Mrs. Bisi Adeluyi did not betray her excitement and expressed gratitude to God for bringing them to Owerri to celebrate their 25th Anniversary. “It is the first National Conference of Aglow to be held in the South East Zone of Nigeria,” she noted.

Mrs. Adeluyi explained: “The event is the 14th National Biennial Aglow Conference, and Aglow is a network of caring and praying women, where the capacity of women are built to understand the word and to become effective fervent prayer warrior. We are evangelists affecting fellow women positively.”

Highpoints of the occasion were: Award/Investiture as Patron on the Imo State First Lady, Award of Queen Esther of our time to Dr. (Mrs.) Njoku, Exceptional Service Award of honour to the National President, Mrs. Adeluyi and the cutting of 25th Anniversary cake.

Among those who witnessed the ocassion include the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Vulnerable Groups, Mrs Nkechi Ugwu, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Bath Okorochukwu, the wife of the Secretary to the State Government, Dr (Mrs.) Pat Iwu among others.