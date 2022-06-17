Soludo Flags-Off Int’l Drug Market Project in Oba, Vows to Close Onitsha Drug Market

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on Friday, flagged off construction work at the proposed site for the International Drug Co-ordinated Wholesale Center, in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area.

Popularly known as Ọgbọ Ọgwụ International Market, Oba, the project will be financed by the Sterling Bank Plc., and is expected to be completed in 24 months time.

Governor Soludo, while laying a foundation block for the construction, said the project will be the biggest drug distribution center in Africa when completed, and also revealed that the Ọgbọ Ọgwụ Market in Onitsha will be closed down upon the completion of the new market, which, he said, will become the only approved location for wholesale drug distribution in the Anambra. He also warned that all open drug markets in the state must relocate to the new market, when completed in two years time.

According to Soludo, whose today marks the third month of his administration, the project is in line with his the vision of his administration’s to transform all sectors of the state, as well as build a liveable and prosperous homeland. He also assured that the long-abandoned Oba International Market will also receive the effect of his administration.

On his own part, the State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike testified of the state government’s commitment in ensuring quality healthcare system and facilities for Ndị Anambra, which, he said, has been manifested in many ways.

He also highlighted the need to control, monitor and regulate environments where drug-related businesses are done, which he said, will also help to checkmate and end distribution of fake and adulterated drugs, among other benefits.

Many dignitaries from within and outside the state also graced the occasion.