Pray for Nigerian smooth, free, fair credible elections, Mohammed urges Bauchi pilgrims 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has urged the 1,363 intending pilgrims rom yhe State to intensify prayers for the smooth, free, fair and credible elections in the County, while performing their Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia.

Accordingly, he equally appealed prayers for his administration success in the State, as well as during the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Mohammed stated this during his farewell message to the 1,363 intending pilgrims at the Utra Morden Hajj Camp at Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar International Airport, Tuesday night in Bauchi, noting that only prayers can salvage the country from its present situation.

He, warned the pilgrims to be law abiding while performing their Hajj exercise and told them to always follow the instructions and guidelines of the State Officials on any issues at the holy land.

He commended the Board and its committee for a job well done and informed the intending pilgrims that the state government have made all the necessary arrangements regarding their needs since the Nigeria to Saudi Arabia.

In his speech, the Executive Secretary, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Abdurrahman Ibrahim Idris said a total number of 1,363 pilgrims to be airlifted in three batch from Bauchi to Saudi Arabia.

Adding that, the first batch of 530 intending pilgrims from 10 LGA will be airlifted in the night after all the screening process before boarding into the plight.

Corroborating, the chief judge, Bauchi State High Court, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar, advised the pilgrims to be law abiding and always asked questions before doing anything to aviod been cut off as well as warned them not to agree with anyone to collect something from him.

Also speaking, the State Amirul Hajj, and Emir of Katagum, Umar Faruq assured that members of his committee will live up to its responsibilities to deliver the mandate shoulders on them.

He, further assured that no pilgrims from the State will engage in any forms of activity that bring dawn the image, heritage and integrity of Bauchi and Nigeria at large.

Some intending pilgrims interviewed Musa Ahmad, 45 years from Bauchi and Habiba Hussaini 35 years from Azare all thanked God Almighty Allah for selecting them among those that will perform this year Hajj and commended the Governor for his support.