Shine your eyes, stay-away from illicit drugs businesses – Bauchi CJ warned pilgrims

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Chief Judge of Bauchi State, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar has warned the one thousand three hundred and sixty-three intending pilgrims from the State to be law abiding citizens while performing their work exercise rights in Saudi Arabia.

The CJ, was speaking while addressing the intending pilgrims during the farewell message held at the Ultra Mordern Hajj Camp, Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar in Bauchi. Noted that the laws in Saudi Arabia is quite different from the Nigerian government, hence, the need for the intending pilgrims to abide by rules, regulations and guidelines.

According to her, said “Many people fall victims, because of their ignorance of the Saudi Arabian Authorities laws. Urging them not allow to accept or collect any kinds of items from anyone to avoid falling as victim.

She also explained to the intending pilgrims that they should also ensures to ask questions to only approved officials before doing anything, especially, when they want to make currency changes.

She commended the efforts of the Bauchi State Government for assisting the pilgrims with the necessary knowledge of the Hajj excercise as well as the entire committee for a smooth and hitch-free training of the pilgrims.

In her remarks, the first lady and wife if the Bauchi State Governor, Aisha Mohammed urged the women to be good ambassador of the State by not engaging themselves in wrong doing throughout their stay in the holy land.

She, however, appealed to the women to intensify prayers as well as seeks for Allah’s guidance, protection and blessings of their families, State, and the country at large.