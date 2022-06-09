Dogara Urges Osinbajo, Ameachi, Others to Form A Formidable Force With Tinubu

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Former Speaker Federal House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara has advised

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi and others to join hands with the winner of the primaries, Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Having lost their bid to clinch the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC),

A statement by Dogaras media aide Turaki Hassan Adamu which was distributed to reporters today in Bauchi stated that Doogara ,urge all aspirants to close ranks and form a formidable force ahead of the 2023 general elections. This is the surest way to victory for the APC” .

Dogara stressed the need for a forming a formidable team with the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the 2023 General elections

He appealed to all the contestants with Tinubu not to see their inability to win as a failure but as a game where only one person will emerge tops stressing that it was just a family affair.

Dogara described the emergence of Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the APC as the beginning of good things to happen in Nigeria.

Dogara expressed confidence that with Bola Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the APC, victory is sure in the 2023 General elections because according to him, “Asiwsju has a very large political followership across the country, he is a bridge builder”

He also congratulated “my Leader, His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Asiwaju, the Jagaban Borgu, on this historic victory and emergence as the standard flag-bearer of our great political party, the APC” .

The former House Speaker is one of the frontline politicians in the country who supported and campaigned for the emergence of Asiwaju as the APC presidential candidate.