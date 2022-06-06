Bauchi Governor’s Cup: Over 400 non-league players to showcases talents – Haruna Bako

Advertisement

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

A former Director of Sports and chairman Bakos Consultant Limited, Haruna Bako has said that over 400 non league players will take part in Bauchi State Inter Local Government Governor’s Cup football Competition scheduled to commence this June, in the State.

Accordingly, the body has also concluded arrangements in partnering with Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sports Writer’s Association of Nigeria (SWAN) and media Houses in the state towards not only promoting the competition but ensuring adequate publicity of the matches throughout the competition.

Bako disclosed this in a press conference held at NUJ Secretariat where he observed that the State has abundant talented young players in all the knocks and crennes of the State, hence the need to scout them at early stages.

According to him, the aims of the competition is to identify young talented football players who are non league professionals to build their capacity and subsequently introduce them to local, national and foreign clubs.

“We’re planning to bring some change in the face of Sports especially football in Bauchi, by organising a championship right from grassroots to high levels.”,.

“We’ll solicits for your support, towards covering our games starting from the local government, zonal and State levels with a view to promote grassroot football in the State”, Bako said.

He said that a total number of 200 clubs are expected to participate in the competition of 10 teams each from LGA’s, after which 2 clubs will be qualify to the zonal level to play the final while winners and runners will also be selected to play the grand finally match at the late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi State.

He disclosed that winners at the LGA’s and zonal stages will get motorcycle, while the winner at the final will smile home with vehicle respectively.

Other rewards include a certificate of attendance and jersey for all the participating teams.

He revealed that the competition is expected to begin immediately after registration of teams from 1st to 25st June, 2022.

He further explained that the consultant will also partner with some government agencies, private organizations and well to do individuals to support the organizers to do this job.

He commended the efforts and assistance being recieved by the Secretary to the Bauchi State Government (SSG), Barr Ibrahim Kashim who donated a giant trophy to be competed, assuring of his total support towards the success of the event in the State.

Bako, who was the former director of sport in both Bauchi State, however, called on the sports lover to come out to support and ginger the players during the tournament.