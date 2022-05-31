Yelwa Crisis Prone Area: Bauchi Govt to establish Police Outpost

Advertisement

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has ordered for the establishment of new Police outpost in unguwar kusu and tsakani communities at Yelwa suburb area of the State.

Mohammed gave the directive when he visited the area for eye inspection to access damages done by the youth in the two communities and appeal for calm among the communities and urged them to leave in peace with one another.

According to the Governor said” I was in Abuja for our great party national assignment when I got the information about what has happened in Yelwa, my mind was very sad with the news, because, I knew its was a politically motivate by unpatriotic citizens who done want peace in our State”,

“As a Government we’ll not foil our hands until we dig out and fish those behind this mayhem to face the wrath of the law to save as deterrent to others, no matter how highly position he/she in the State”, the governor stressed.

He also directed the State Emergency Management Agency SEMA to immediately commence evaluation of items destroyed by the youth for compensation.

Earlier, the Police Commissioner, Umar Mamman Sanda informed the Governor that the number of deaths from 2 was increased to 3 a in the area.

Sanda, again sounded a warning to the people in the two communities that the 24 hours curfew impossed is still working pending the improvement of peace in the area.

It could be recalled that the violence in the two communities started between some youth in the area which resulted violence that led to the death of three persons, burning of houses and other were injured on Friday night.