2023: Gov Bala Mohammed set to Reclaim PDP Bauchi Governorship Ticket

From Ahmad saka, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir is set to pursue his second term reelection bid as Governor under the flat form of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

There are strong indications that having lost his presidential aspiration after his defeat in the PDP presidential primaries.

Publicity Secretary of PDP Yayanuwa Zainabari said the candidate of the Party Ibrahim Kashim Mohammed stepped down on his own and the party is now following the process to conduct fresh Governorship Primary election.

It was widely alleged that Governor Bala used his former SSG, Barr Ibrahim Kashim as a front in the gubernatorial race while he pursued the presidential aspiration to a logical conclusion.

Kashim won the election and was declared candidate, he now withdrawn from the race for his own reasons.

The Governor had on several ly expressed his interest in going for a second term as Bauchi State Governor but his presidential aspiration came up along the line which made him to bring in his loyal friend in the person of Barr Ibrahim Kashim to hold forth for him as the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP.

He had always said that he was going to do what was done in the 2019 general elections by the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal who lost the PDP presidential nomination and went back to pick up the party’s gubernatorial ticket which was then won by his Deputy.

The insinuation is that, as the processes of the gubernatorial nomination continue, the former SSG, who is the elected gubernatorial candidate will at a point relinquish the ticket to Sen Bala Mohammed in line with the electoral law and guidelines of replacement and substitution of candidates.