Advertisement

Workers in Enugu State Government parastatal agencies were in all black attires on Sunday during the Workers’ Day celebration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workers marched with a banners captioned ‘Black May Day for Parastatals in Enugu, Nonpayment of new minimum wage, Long Denials of Retirement Benefits in protest of the nonpayment of the N30,000 minimum wage to them.

Thee state government had in February 2020 begun the implementation of the new wage.

However, only workers in core ministries are receiving the wage, leaving out their counterparts in government agencies and departments, local government workers and public school teachers.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Enugu State Council, urged the government to expedite action in the full implementation of the N30,000 wage.

The Chairman, Mr Virginus Nwobodo,t said it was sad that the government had not yielded to all entreaties to make workers in other sectors enjoy the new wage.

Nwobodo appealed to the state to expedite action to that effect.

The NLC chairman also appealed to the state government to harmonise the monthly pension, adding that what many of the pensioners received at the end of each month was ridiculous.

Also, the Chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Enugu State Council, Mr Bennett Asogwa, urged the government to resume the monthly release of N100 million for the gradual payment of accumulated gratuities.

Asogwa listed other demands as the review of the wrongful scheduling of some civil servants for untimely retirement and speedy completion of the 9th Mile Water Crash Programme.

Others are the release of the outstanding arrears of promotion, repositioning the health sector through the full implementation of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure and others.

Responding, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, said the state government had started the process of addressing the issues raised for harmonious industrial relation.

Ugwuanyi, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, urged workers to continue to show solidarity with government.

“Government has shown commitment to the welfare of workers and we have kept fate with our determination to ensure that workers in the state enjoy like their counterparts all over the federation.

“We are in solidarity with you and will continue to ensure that organised labour and government are on the same page,” Ugwuanyi said.