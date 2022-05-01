Advertisement

From: Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Ahead of eid-el fitir Sallah celebrations, the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency BASEPA has commenced 24/7 environmental sanitation in the state capital to ensure clean and healthy environment during the eid-el fitir Sallah celebrations.

The exercise which commenced since during the 1st day of the month in all knocks and crenicks packing and evacuating of all refuse/watse dumped at designated government approved waste centers in the State capital.

Director General of the Agency, Dr. Ibrahim Kabir during the field work monitoring said, they’ve embarked on the 24/7 exercise with a view to provide a conducive, clean and healthy environment and enable people conduct their activities without any hindrance during and after the celebrations.

He said: “We’ve deployed our waste van vehicles and trucks on 24/7 operation to knocks and krenicks, major roads, major streets and all government waste centres in the state capital to ensure cleanliness of the environment “,.

The DG, therefore, called and seeks residents to corporate with the official during discharging their responsibilities at their respective communities.

He then warn the general public to desist from dumpping refuse any how in the metropolitan to aviod been fine as the Agency has its Autonomy from the State Assembly.