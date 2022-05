Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

Dr Ifeanyichukwu Chukwuma Odii has been declared winner of the Peoples Democratic Party Gubernatorial Primaries.

Odii scored 349 votes and defeated his closest rival, Chris Usulor who scored 9 votes.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee Mr Olarotimi Lekan declared Odii winner of the election at the party Secretariat Abakaliki, for having scored the highest votes.