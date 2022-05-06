Advertisement

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed said he is properly mentored to understand Nigeria adding that leadership is about sacrifice.

Mohammed was speaking today when he visited and interacted with governors of Cross River, Abia and Makurdi alongside stakeholders and delegates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the states, on his presidential aspiration.

Governor Bala who believes that Nigeria has the potential to be great again said he, will be a bridge builder who will make citizens proud by providing them with exemplary leadership having known the sensibility and feelings of all sections of the country.

He added that Nigeria’s interest will always be first under his watch if given the opportunity to lead saying that the PDP will actualize the aspiration of Nigerians by rescuing them from the negligence of the APC administration.

In their separate remarks, governors Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu of Benue and Abia respectively applauded the tremendous achievements of Governor Bala and emphasized on the need for unity among Nigerians.