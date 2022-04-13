Advertisement

“I am not the best but I am ready to step out. There are people with good ideas to help administer and govern this nation. The nation is in pieces. Nigeria is no longer there under APC. The country is too divided. Why is the country so divided. We must reduce the acrimony. APC has destroyed everything. It is all nepotism. We no longer rely on our human capital. In my administration as the President of Nigeria, we will run a knowledge driven administration. We are detribalized as democrats. We cannot be a regionalized government” – declared the Governor of Bauchi State and front line aspirant for presidency under the PDP, Senator Bala Mohammed while speaking at an interactive session made up of Former Ministers of the PDP in Abuja, the nation’s Capital Tuesday April 12, 2022.



The Presidential aspirant continued to add that he will leverage on available resources – and would checkmate APC’s current uncontrolled borrowing pattern. He added that the APC administration are afraid of accountability, promoting name-calling in the name of investigation that is selfish and unproductive.



Bala Mohammed described the group as a source of human capital while praising the leadership of the group for staying strong through the years. “You will help make Nigeria great again by collaborating together in this effort. We shall not take APC for granted. They are planning all sorts of intimidation but we are steadfast.”





While soliciting for the support of the members of the forum, Bala Mohammed indicated his candidature will ensure unity and progress of Nigeria.

He assured he was not leaving the party [PDP]. “I’m PDP, I am not going anywhere”.



The Chairman of the Forum, Tanimu Turaki (SAN) also spoke at the event. He called Bala Mohammed “one of the forces the lead the restoration of PDP and a pace setter”. He referred to Bala Mohammed as a successful who history of performance has been outstanding. The former minister of State for FCT, Olajumoke Akinjide, also echoed the same sentiment. She spoke glowingly of Bala Mohammed calling him a loyal friend and a good human being. Bala Mohammed has been engaged in a wide consultation tour – along with other PDP presidential aspirants – across the geo-political zones of the country. Tomorrow, he scheduled to have more interactive sessions with stakeholders within PDP.



