Advertisement

The front line aspirant for the position of Presidency 2022 of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Bala Mohammed moved closer to the Presidential Seat today as he meet with the former PDP ministers forum to inform them of his aspiration to contest for the office of presidency.

The event which was held at the Lagos/Osun Hall at the Transcorp Hotel in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), saw the attendance of numerous former ministers of the PDP including many personalities such Osita Chidoka, Jerry Gana, and many others.

Emma Agbo, a former Deputy Secretary of the PDP was the MC of the event.

Today, Bala Mohammed is expected to formally announce his intent to join the race to the former minister’s forum.