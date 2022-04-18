Advertisement

A renowned banker and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Alex Otti, has declared his intentions to contest 2023 governorship election in Abia State.

Otti, who made his intentions known on Sunday in the Umuahia the state capital, said his declaration which coincided with the Easter celebration, would mark the end of the crucification of the state.

He alleged that the economic woes of the state stems from the choice of bad leaders foisted on the people of the state by the political class.

He revealed that his quest to change the political trajectory of the state informed his decision to leave his flourishing banking career as a managing director to join politics in 2013.

Otti added that he is not deterred by the challenges of his past efforts to transform the state because Abia is still lagging behind among many states in country in terms of development.

He said, “We have resolved to bring change to Abia State by pursuing a clear economic polices that will bring prosperity to Abians.

“We plan to reduce the unemployment rate of the state which is currently 53% above the 31% national average by restoring moribund industries in the state and building new ones.

“We intend to respect the principle of separation of power among the three tiers of government to allow check and balances and good governance.

“We will provide quality education with emphasis on youth empowerment for a productive economy.

“We will pursue infrastructural development and take Abia from one of dirtiest states in the country to one of the cleanliest in the Nigeria.”