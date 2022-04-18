Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was an Easter Sunday of mixed feelings for some fun seekers yesterday in Oko, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, as Gunmen attacked a fast food joint located close to the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, where people were having a fun-filled Easter bash.

According to eyewitnesses, the attacked eatery, Sophia Fast Food, was filled to the brim by fun seekers, until the armed men stormed the venue and started operation immediately.

It was gathered that the gummen, suspected to be robbers, smoothly dispossessed all customers and staff of the eatery of their phones and other belongings, and left without harming anyone nor experiencing any reprisal attack, despite an armoured car and security personnel positioned in the area.

Corroborating the report, a Facebook user, Iyke Orji wrote: “Nobody was killed, nobody was shot.

“Even the new police armoured tank Governor Soludo stationed at Oko Police station with new policemen didn’t repel them.

“They came to Sophia Fast Foods Oko, yes, a fast food. They collected all the phones of people eating there. They now set fire in the frontage of the fast food.

“Sophia fast foods just opened a new branch in Ekwulobia and people are thinking if it was a calculated attempt by competitors.”

Reacting to the development, the Anambra State Police Command urged the victims of the attack to come forward and report, to help police with necessary information to investigate, deploy its personnel, and avert such incidents from reoccurring in the area or any place in the state.

The state’s Police Spokesman, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga made this known in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday in Awka, the state’s capital.

The statement reads: “The Anambra State Police Command, today 18/4/2022, wishes to urge the victims of unconfirmed reports going round the media tagged ‘Anambra: Gunmen Visit Eatery on Easter Day, Rob Fun-seekers of Mobile Phones’ to come forward and report.

“This will help police with necessary information to investigate and deploy personnel in this regard. This will also help to avert such incidents from reoccurring in the area or any place in the state.

“However, the Command urges citizens, especially Ndi Anambra, to always report any security incident witnessed to the nearest Police station or through the Command Emergency numbers 112, call 07039194332 or Command PRO on 08039334002 for prompt response.

“In addition, the NPF Rescue Me App is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for Android and Iphone users respectively.

“The Command, while calling for increased information flow from the public to the police, assures that, it will not fold her hands and allow some disgruntled elements to make life unbearable for the residents.”