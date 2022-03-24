Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Ahead of the 2023 general election, former Governor of Anambra State and Vice Presidential candidate of the the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election in Nigeria, Mr Peter Obi has declared his intention to contest for the presidential seat of the country.

Mr. Obi made this known on Thursday at while addressing Anambra State traditional rulers in Awka, the state’s capital, where he also said he has all it takes to be the President of the country.

According to him, he is joining the presidential race primarily to fix the country, restore peace and adequate security in the county, effectively manage the country’s resources as he did in Anambra State during his eight years as a governor, promote social harmony and ensure good standard of living for every Nigerian, irrespective of tribe, ethnicity, religion or social status.

Mr. Obi, who also recently attended former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s declaration for the presidential race, said he is now coming out on his own, and noted that he decided to declare his intention first before the monarchs so as to seek their royal blessings, prayers and supports, to make the race a successful and victorious one.

He said: “I am talking to the traditional rulers because if somebody begins any journey he must first tell his fathers.

“I am telling you as my fathers that I am coming out to contest the position of the President of Nigeria.

“You know me and you know how Nigeria is today. In 2019, I went with Atiku as the vice-presidential candidate, but today, I want to come out on my own.

“I just came to seek your blessings as the traditional rulers of the State.”

According to him, a careful study of Nigeria shows that the country is at the lowest ebb and needs someone like him to move it forward. He further emphasized that he strongly believe in one united Nigeria.

“Nigeria needs me,” he said, adding that he will secure the country, create jobs and pull the county out of poverty, if voted in as the country’s President.

His words: “Everything I have done regarding resources, I have managed them proudly.

“I want to move this country forward. I’m a Nigerian, I believe in one united Nigeria, I want it secure.

“I am not just aspiring for the political position but to serve and move the country forward.

“I have all it takes to be President and move the country forward.”

Mr. Obi further added that he wants to have Borno, Sokoto, Benue, Kogi and Oyo states secured if given the opportunity to rule Nigeria, come 2023.

“I am not aspiring just for a political position alone but to ensure that peace, equity and justice is served to all,” he said.

Responding on behalf of other monarchs, the traditional ruler of Isekke, Igwe Emma Nnabuife, who showered royal blessings on Obi, also commended him for recognizing and according them such respect in his bid to run for President of Nigeria. He further prayed God to see him through and grant him landslide victory in the race.

Accompanied by former SSG, Mr. Oseloka Obaze; Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Uche Ekwunife; first female Professor of Mass Communication in the Sub-saharan Africa and former state’s Chief of Staff, Prof. Stella Okunna, among other supporters and PDP stakeholders in the state; Obi, shortly after interacting with the royal fathers, also declared his intention before the Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), led by Barrister Titus Akudo.