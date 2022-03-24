Advertisement

The contest for the 2023 presidential race appears to hot up as the presidential nomination forms were presented to the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed by a political group who had earlier purchased the nomination forms from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The nomination forms were presented at the Bauchi Government lodge located in Asokoro, Abuja. The group which goes by the name, BAM – Bala Abdulkadri Mohammed presented the forms officially to the Bauchi State Governor.

Gov Bala Mohammed had been under intense pressure to join the presidential race by Northern groups and numerous minority groups. In early days of December 2021, the Bauchi State Governor opened to his supporters urging them to allow him sufficient time to consult with his various constituents including his family and friends.

Gov Bala Mohammed, with this gesture, has officially joined the contest.

