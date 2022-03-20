Advertisement

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

Aguata (Anambra), March 20, 2022 (NAN) Gov. Charles Soludo of Anambra on Sunday promised that his government would ensure speedy dispensation of justice in the state.

Soludo made the promise while addressing inmates at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Aguata.

He decried the fact that some inmates had spent years in the correctional centre without trial, promising that his government will look into their cases.

“This government will look into cases of inmates to ensure speedy dispensation of justice.

“Having discovered some challenges during the inspection of the facilities in this correctional centre, I promise that this administration will provide recreational facilities and renovate these buildings within the next few weeks.

“I strongly believe and hope that with such conducive environment, the inmates here will return to the society changed persons so as to contribute to the growth and development of Anambra,” he said.

While receiving the governor, Mr Pat Chukwuemeka, Comptroller of Corrections, Nigerian Correctional Service, Anambra State Command, outlined some of the activities that would help improve the lives of the inmates.

Speaking on behalf of the inmates, Mr Edwin Douglas thanked the governor for his visit, saying that the governor’s visit revived their hope and sense of belonging.

The governor presented some relief materials to the inmates as he promised to visit other Correctional Centres in the state within the next one week.