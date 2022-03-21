Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The newly-sworn-in Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has announced three more new political appointments in his bid to ‘set up’ his administration.

Prof. Soludo announced the new appointees and their positions on Monday, March 21, 2022, in addition to other three principal officers he had previously appointed.

The three new political appointees and their positions include: Mr. Ernest Ezeajuyi, appointed as the Chief of Staff to the Governor; Mr. Richard Nwora Madiebo, appointed as the Chairman of Anambra State Internal Revenue Service (AIRS); and Air Vice Marshall Ben Chiobi (Rtd.), appointed as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security.

Recall that Prof. Soludo had, on Thursday, few hours after his inauguration, announced his first key appointments, during which he announced Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Dr. Sir Chukwudi Okoli, and Mr Chinedu Nwoye (Glamour) as the Secretary to the State Government, Accountant General of the State, and Deputy Chief Of Staff/State Chief of Protocol respectively.